Beechcraft T-6C Military Trainer Boosts International Availability with EASA Certification

(Source: Textron Aviation Defense; issued June 26, 2017)

The three members of the Beechcraft T-6 Texan family of turboprop aircraft in flight, with the T-6C trainer foreground, accompanied by two AT-6 Wolverine light attack aircraft. (Textron photo)

WICHITA, Kan. --- Textron Aviation Defense LLC., a subsidiary of Textron Aviation Inc., today announced that the Beechcraft T-6C military trainer has achieved basic certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), supporting future configuration certification and delivery of 10 previously ordered T-6C aircraft for the U.K. Ministry of Defence's Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) program.



The T-6C aircraft, on schedule to begin deliveries next year, will support team Affinity of Affinity Flying Training Services, a joint venture between Elbit Systems and KBR (Kellogg, Brown and Root) selected to provide aircraft and maintenance services to the UKMFTS program.



"Achieving EASA certification for the T-6C supports the progression of our contract with UKMFTS, and additionally opens up opportunities to provide a proven military training platform to the European market," said Tom Hammoor, president of Textron Aviation Defense. "This highly capable training platform, further enhanced with exceptional product support, equips our customers with a superior solution for a wide range of mission needs."



Textron Aviation Defense provides the UKMFTS program with a multitude of support services including engineering services, parts support and maintenance training. In addition, on-site Field Service Representatives will deliver ongoing technical expertise to maintenance personnel.



About the Beechcraft T-6C



The T-6C military trainer is an advanced version of the original T-6A with updated cockpit avionics. In order to replicate today's high-tech frontline aircraft, the new cockpit features a Head-Up Display (HUD), Up-Front Control Panel (UFCP), three color Multi-Function Displays (MFD), Hands-On Throttle and Stick (HOTAS) as well as advanced synthetic air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons training capabilities. The integrated glass cockpit and a state-of-the-art avionics suite expands its capabilities, enabling the advanced systems and information management skills training required in current and future military aircraft. The T-6C variant maintains avionics similarity with the U.S. Navy's T-6B while incorporating a hard-point wing to allow carriage of external fuel tanks.



Strength of the Beechcraft T-6 platform

The T-6 delivers world-class training capability and is ideally suited for teaching the most basic introductory flight training tasks through challenging and complex advanced training missions with low-operating costs. The T-6 is used to train pilots, navigators and weapons systems operators from more than 20 countries around the world. To date, the company has delivered more than 950 T-6 trainers, which have amassed more than 3 million flight hours.





Textron Aviation Defense LLC offers innovative aviation platforms with state-of-the-art technologies, superior performance and the flight characteristics required to fit numerous military and special mission profiles. Textron Aviation Defense offers the innovative Scorpion, a bold, new, adaptable multi-mission military jet with unparalleled acquisition and operating costs, as well as the leading military flight trainer, the Beechcraft T-6 Texan and the world-class light attack and armed reconnaissance platform, the Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine.



