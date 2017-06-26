“Oplot” Is to Be Taken into Service by Ukrainian Army

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued June 26, 2017)

The best domestic tank “Oplot” is to be taken into service by the Ukrainian Army. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov during his visit to UKROBORONPROM SE ” Malyshev Plant”.



“Today, the whole line of Ukrainian tanks is manufactured at the plant, including the best domestic tank “Oplot “, which – due to its high cost – is produced only under export contracts. Ukrainian troops are to have these tanks to reliably protect our country” -said Oleksandr Turchynov.



He added that the new State Defense Order 2018 must necessarily provide for the delivery of “Oplot” tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“The State Concern” UkrOboronProm” established batch production of “Oplot” tanks. This product is the result of Ukraine’s national production: 100+ domestic enterprises are involved in the production of these tanks. Such an order will allow to equip the Army with powerful armored vehicles, providing work for the enterprises, “- stressed UKROBORONPROM (UOP) representatives.



Last week the UOP State Enterprise “Plant 410 Civil Aviation”, overhauled military transport aircraft An-26 and transferred it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



