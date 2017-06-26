Minister of Defence Niinistö to Sign Cooperation Agreements During His Working Visits in Europe

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued June 26, 2017)

During his working visit to Bulgaria on Tuesday 27 June, Minister Niinistö will meet Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov. Ministers will discuss the European security situation and bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.



Minister Niinistö will take part in a working lunch for NATO member countries, defence ministers of Finland and Sweden and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Thursday 29 June. He will also take part in the Resolute Support Mission meeting where, in addition to NATO member countries, representatives from the countries taking part in the operation in Afghanistan.



During the meetings held in Brussels, Finland and Germany will also conduct bilateral discussions. Finnish and German defence ministers will sign a Framework Agreement on defence cooperation. On that same occasion, the ministers will sign a separate memorandum of understanding regarding participation in the work of the Framework Nation Concept led by Germany.



On Friday 30 June, Minister Niinistö will pay a visit to Stockholm. In the joint defence minister meeting of Finland, Sweden and Great Britain, Minister Niinistö will sign an agreement regarding Finland?s participation in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by Great Britain.



During his visit to Stockholm Minister Niinistö will also attend a seminar, organised by Folk och Försvar and the Finnish Institute, which will address security situation in Northern Europe.



-ends-

