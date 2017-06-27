Update on HMA Ships Canberra and Adelaide

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued June 27, 2017)

The Royal Australian Navy’s two Landing Helicopter Docks, HMA Ships Adelaide and Canberra are due to complete maintenance periods this week after rectification of emergent issues with their propulsion systems.



Adelaide is due to leave the dry dock at Navy’s Fleet Base East on 27 June. Once undocked, she will undergo sea trials and return to her operational capability program over the next few months.



Canberra completed initial propulsion sea trials in May, which together with advice from industry partners indicates she is able to return to sea on 29 June and will participate in Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 2017.



Defence has been working closely with the original equipment manufacturers – BAE, Navantia and Siemens – to identify the root causes of the issues.



As previously reported, Adelaide moved into the dry dock at Navy’s Fleet Base East in May, and Defence has undertaken a range of activities including access to, and a detailed inspection of the propulsion pods, defect rectification and maintenance.



The docking and inspection of Adelaide identified wear in some bearings in the port pod which is assessed to be the likely cause of oil contamination, reaffirming the measured approach taken by Defence in managing the propulsion pod issue.



The propulsion system of Canberra has been recertified for seagoing operations with minor restrictions in place until her planned docking in 3rd quarter of 2017.



Both ships are expected to return to full service before the end of the year following these periods of defect rectification, maintenance and trials.



-ends-

