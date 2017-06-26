Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 26, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $48,879,930 for delivery order N0001917F0077 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001).



This order provides for 54 F/A-18 retrofit kits for the Navy (48); and the government of Australia (6), in support of engineering change proposal 6213R2, "Trailing Edge Flap Retrofit Redesign."



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (72 percent); Lucerne, Switzerland (20 percent); Paramount, California (5 percent); and Hot Springs, Arkansas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $48,879,930 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

