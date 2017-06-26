"Arctic" Gas Mask is Being Developed in the Interests of the Russian Army

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 26, 2017)

The technologies used in creating the new PMK-4 gas mask, which was adopted at the beginning of this year, will be used in the interests of the Arctic Grouping of Troops.



"The technical solutions implemented in the PMK-4 gas mask will be used to develop a gas mask in the interests of the Arctic Troops Grouping. The new gas mask will work out the issues of its compatibility with winter sets of combat equipment for servicemen, as well as the specifics of its operation in the conditions of the Far North," said Major-General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the RF Armed Forces' Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence (RChBD) Troops.



He said that in June of the current year, the new PMK-4 gas mask was adopted for supply. It is fully integrated into the existing individual equipment sets, such as ‘Ratnik-2’, and can be adapted for developing individual equipment.



-ends-

