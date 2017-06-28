Communications Capability Boosted

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued June 28, 2017)

The Royal Australian Navy Fleet’s Information and Communication Technology systems are being improved as a result of successful trials onboard HMAS Choules as part of modernising the Fleet Information Environment.



Project JACKSTAY, named after the traditional method of transferring provisions and people at sea, is giving better computer capabilities to vessels by moving to a contemporary, Windows 10-based system allowing faster access to modern applications and software, delivering significantly improved business processes as well as providing the Fleet with modern applications and services.



Commander Defence Strategic Communications, Brigadier Murray Thompson said the implementation in a complex environment was of particular note.



“I am impressed with Fleet Information Systems Support Organisation, Chief Information Officer Group and the Commanding Officer and crew ofChoules in transferring over to the new system we have developed,” he said.



“This was an enormously complex task and indeed is a first, not just for the Navy, but the entire Department of Defence, in fielding a Windows 10 environment for our deployed elements," Brigadier Thompson said.



Project JACKSTAY provides a range of benefits including faster operation, a more stable operating system, and an array of useful new software options to streamline ships’ activities and enhanced cyber security.



Choules Commanding Officer Commander Dave Graham said he was impressed with the improved co-ordination between his departments as a result of the trial, which has also provided the opportunity for crew members to be involved in the development stage.



“Our Communication and Information Systems sailors are ‘doers’; they pro-actively want to learn more to use the systems better and help other crew members come up to speed,” he said.



“My Chief Communications and Information Systems sailor has told me of the fixes and patches his team has developed themselves as part of the initial testing phase.”



Director General Navy Information Warfare Captain Stephen Dryden acknowledged the outstanding efforts from the many who made Project JACKSTAY a reality, only 12 months after the concept was initially discussed.



“Velocity through process and agility in acquisition and delivery are exactly the mantras we need to adopt in order to stay at the leading edge of Information Warfare capabilities,” Captain Dryden said.



“Project JACKSTAY has proven how, through close and continuing cooperation with key Defence groups, as well as the determination and drive of many people including the Fleet Information Systems Support Organisation and the ship’s company of Choules, we can deliver modern, relevant and cyber hardened capability to the Fleet.



“Once we see the final result here it will pave the way for the rest of the Fleet,” he said.



Project JACKSTAY is set to be rolled out in stages over the next two years.



-ends-

