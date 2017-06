Northern Fleet Strategic Submarine Yuri Dolgorukiy Successfully Launched A Bulava Ballistic Missile

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 28, 2017)

The Bulava is Russia’s latest submarine-launched ballistic missile, and the Borei-class boats are its latest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. (RU MoD photo)

The Northern Fleet strategic missile submarine Yuri Dolgorukiy (the major ship of the project 955 Borei) has performed a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the Barents Sea against the assigned training targets at the Kura range on Kamchatka.



The launch was carried out from the underwater position.



According to the objective monitoring data, the combat units of the missile passed all the stages of the flight programme and hit all the assigned targets.



