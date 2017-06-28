Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded $34,500,117 for delivery order N00019-17-F-1604 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for incorporation of a flight management system into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.



This order includes integrating, installing, testing and certifying the flight management system.



Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (52.7 percent); and Melbourne, Florida (47.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020.



Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,500,117 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



