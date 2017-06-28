$70 Million Sustainment Contract for C-17A Globemaster

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 28, 2017)

Twelve new jobs will be created in Queensland after the Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP announced today that a $70 million contract had been signed with Boeing Defence Australia to sustain Australia’s fleet of C-17A Globemaster aircraft.



Minister Pyne said the $70 million C-17A Australian Sustainment Services Contract was a key initiative for the ongoing support to the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Heavy Air Lift capability.



“The RAAF C-17A provides a nimble fleet of transport aircraft which have the ability to land on some of the harshest airfields in the world,” Minister Pyne said.



“The arrangements to maintain the C-17A aircraft have been in place since 2006 when the first C-17A was delivered to Australia, however, as the size of the fleet has since doubled – to eight – this new arrangement will create new jobs in Queensland,” Minister Pyne said.



"The new arrangement replaces some elements of the existing sustainment arrangements with the US Government, while keeping Australia in the global supply system for C-17.”



“This contract rationalises Australian unique support services and ensures a cost effective, flexible and modern sustainment management arrangement both now and into the future.”



The contract will commence in October 2017.



-ends-



