(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2017)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a fixed-price-incentive-firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-2307) for incorporation of the Flight III baseline on DDG 125.



Flight III will incorporate the SPY-6 (Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR)) and upgrade the electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes.



As this award represents the first DDG 51 Flight III baseline contract award, and the Navy expects to release a competitive solicitation for additional DDG 51 class ships in the Flight III configuration in future years, the contract award amount is considered source selection sensitive information (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (60 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (7 percent); Walpole, Massachusetts (5 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Camden, New Jersey (1 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Charlottesville, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 23 percent), and is scheduled to complete in fiscal 2024.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



