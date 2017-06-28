Saab Receives Order for NLAW

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement, armasuisse, for deliveries of the Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system (NLAW) to the Swiss Army.



The order value amounts to BSEK 1,035 with deliveries during the period 2018-2021.



The order includes the supply of NLAW weapon systems, associated training equipment, such as drill rounds, indoor training simulators, and support and maintenance of the training equipment. Under a framework contract between Saab and armasuisse, orders can be placed for NLAW weapon systems and equipment during the period 2017-2030.



“The Swiss customer has conducted a detailed, competitive evaluation incorporating both theoretical analyses and live firing tests, and we are proud to be able to say that NLAW came out as the winner. This order, as well as the framework contract, reaffirms NLAW’s capabilities against the threat from modern main battle tanks and armoured vehicles on today’s battlefield”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system that attacks the tank from above. The NLAW system combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems. With NLAW, a single soldier can destroy a heavily protected modern Main Battle Tank with only one shot at a range from 20 to 800 metres.





