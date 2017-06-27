New "faux fighters" have arrived at a Naval base to help train crew on Britain's £3bn aircraft carrier. It comes after the nations new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth was put into the sea for the first time in Scotland.
Life-size replicas of the F-35 Lightening II Jets which will deliver the airborne punch of the 65,000-tonne warship are being moved around the tarmac at Cornwall's RNAS Culdrose so flight deck teams can learn the art of working the world's most advanced warplanes.
The arrival of the four jets was announced by the Flight Deck School which will provide realistic training to enable air handlers to manage fast jets and helicopters.
Taking training to the next level, CPO Paul Ranson, Training Manager for all Embarked Training explained: "We need to provide as realistic training as possible before the trainees go to sea.
"Aircraft handlers are vital to the new carrier, without them the Royal Navy cannot conduct safe aviation at sea. Flight decks are very dangerous, at sea even more so.
"It's our job to protect the aircraft and aircrew flying them. Managing the flight deck is mentally and physically challenging, so the training has to be quite rigorous and as realistic as possible".
Despite having no engines, sensors or weapons the four replica F-35s – dubbed the 'faux fighters' by the team at Culdrose will be used as training aids so naval personnel can get used to moving bigger and heavier aircraft than ever before. (end of excerpt)
