DCNS Changes Its Name to Naval Group

(Source: DCNS; issued June 29, 2017)

This new identity is a natural step in the group’s history, aimed at supporting our ambitions to guarantee our exposure and credibility in international markets.



Naval Group CEO Hervé Guillou said: “The creation of a strong, unifying brand, that embodies both our heritage and our expertise will enable us to meet two major objectives: continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent for our workforce to ensure we have the critical skills required to maintain our clients’ sovereignty, and increase our international reach and win new markets in an extremely competitive landscape”.



Why change and why now?

In a world of profound changes, with the acceleration of innovation cycles and a growing competitive landscape in the military market, it is necessary for our group to assert its identity through the creation of a powerful brand.



This is the right time, after the success achieved in 2016 with our selection by Australia as its preferred international partner for the design and build of 12 future submarines, and the creation of our subsidiary in marine renewable energy.



It only seemed natural to take advantage of the unprecedented level of visibility we achieved as a result of this to further raise our profile.



Why this name?

Naval Group clarifies both who we are and as well as our mission: help safeguard the sovereign interests of our customers at sea and make the most of our naval skills to support their energy transition.



As a global leader in naval defence and marine renewable energy, we are working every day to safeguard security interests by delivering state-of-the-art value and performance to our customers.



We are also paving the way towards a cleaner, greener energy for the society of tomorrow and are committed to building a more stable and sustainable world.



Naval Group also pays tribute to the pride and concern for excellence of our teams all over the world, uniting them around a same mission.



Claire Allanche, Naval Group Communications Director, said: “Simple, international and comprehensible in all languages, our new name focuses on the fundamentals of our identity: the heritage of 400 years of experience, established in the 17th century and passed down from generation to generation allowing France to become and remain a great naval power, today exporting its know-how to support the sovereign interests of its international partners at sea”.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence and a major player in marine renewable energy. Naval Group designs and builds submarines and surface combatants, develops associated systems and infrastructure, and offers a full range of services to naval bases and shipyards. Naval Group generates annual revenues of €3.2 billion and employs around 12,800 people (2016 data).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: So DCNS feels its new name will increase its “exposure and credibility in international markets?”

In reality, it has given up a name that was already internationally known and respected, and exchanged it for “Naval Group,” a name that hides its nationality, dissolves its reputation, and sounds flat and devoid of identity.

It also is ambiguous, as in English “naval group” can mean an ad-hoc grouping of ships, or a group of naval-minded people, and does not immediately suggest a naval shipbuilder.

Probably not a great investment of DCNS’ money, and it’s surprising that its major shareholders signed off on it.)



