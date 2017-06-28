Aerospace Forces Got More Than 80 Yak-130 Aircraft

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued June 28, 2017)

The latest batch of Irkut-manufactured Yak-130 advanced jet trainers brings the Russian air force’s fleet of this aircraft to more than 80 since production deliveries began in 2013. (Irkut photo)

The new batch of three new Yak-130 combat trainers was delivered to Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School from the manufacturer in accordance with the State Defense Order-2017.



Yak-130 aircraft annually enter military air bases since 2013. In total, more than 80 units of this type were delivered.



Yak-130 is a new generation of combat trainers intended for training and combat training of flight personnel, as well as to perform combat missions in simple and difficult weather conditions on air and ground targets.



According to its flight-technical and maneuvering characteristics, this aircraft is close to the performance of modern fighters at a subsonic flight speed, which allows training pilots for 4+ and 5 generation aircraft.



