Experts Seek to Defeat Host of Improvised Threats

(Source: US Army; issued June 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- On average, there are about 2,500 IED attacks every month worldwide, said Lt. Col. James McGuyer. The enemy may not have sophisticated weapons like those in the U.S. arsenal, but he adapts very well, improvising effective weapons out of locally available parts and explosives, improving the devices as time goes by, he said.



McGuyer, deputy chief for Technology Strategy Division, Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization, J-8, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, spoke during Lab Day at the Pentagon last month.



The enemy's ability to adapt has resulted in efforts to branch out to other means of attack besides the IED, he said.



For example, the Islamic State last year began flying unmanned aerial vehicles over friendly forces in Mosul, Iraq, McGuyer said. At first, they were using the UAVs for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Over time, they began adding explosives, which could be dropped on friendly forces.



JIDO had anticipated such attacks for several years, including moving from ISR to arming UAVs, McGuyer noted. Therefore, the Iraqi army and its coalition partners had the means to counter the UAV threat.



"We look for threats over the horizon as well as current threats," he said, noting that JIDO tries to stay at least a few steps ahead of the enemy, looking for solutions that can be fielded almost immediately or at least within a two-year period.



To get solutions out to the field requires close cooperation between government and industry partners, he added.



The Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, or DIUx, has been particularly useful in getting solutions fielded, McGuyer said. DIUx taps talent from the technology brainpower of Silicon Valley, Boston and Austin.



Besides anticipating new threats, JIDO also focuses on current threats in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere, he said.



One of the main efforts there is tracking the materials and methods used for making explosive devices, he said.



For example, there's a signature for the wires, triggers, casings and even explosive materials like ammonium nitrate fertilizer, he said. Tracking the source can lead to cutting off the supplies and even locating the funding sources and the perpetrators.



JIDO shares that information with the combatant commanders and with the friendly governments, he added.



Another line of effort is defeating the devices, he said. Robots in particular have been used to defuse or detonate explosive devices, going into harm's way so humans don't have to.



And finally, an important mission of JIDO is ensuring the force is trained to recognize and avoid threats in the first place, he said.



How effective has JIDO been?



McGuyer said it's impossible to measure effectiveness in lives saved because much of the work is preventative in nature, such as training, detecting improvised threats and neutralizing them. But he hazarded a guess that "JIDO has saved a countless number of lives."



NAME CHANGE



JIDO's organizational structure has evolved over time as threats have evolved and become more sophisticated, McGuyer said.



A little more than a year ago, JIDO was formed from the Joint IED Defeat Organization. JIEDDO came into being in 2006, as coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan faced a serious and growing danger of IEDs.



While IEDs are still a threat that JIDO is focusing on, its mission has broadened to include a host of other improvised threats like UAVs, McGuyer said.



Also, last October, JIDO became part of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, he added. It's a good fit for JIDO because DTRA also focuses on threats, but in a broader context of things like weapons of mass destruction and even natural-occurring events like the Ebola virus outbreak.



