Rostec Presents Advanced Naval Missile and Anti-Aircraft Artillery Weapon System PANTSIR-ME

(Source: Rostec; issued June 28, 2017)

The Pantsir-ME is the naval variant of Russia’s Pantsir-M, the latest version of this short-range air-defense system combining rotary-barreled cannon and missiles, with a doubling of effective range. (Rostec photo)

The naval weapon systems Pantsir-ME and its forerunners Kashtan and Kashtan-M developed by the Tula KBP (part of the High Precision Systems Holding of Rostec State Corporation) are the only systems in the world that combine a powerful artillery armament, an effective multimode missile armament and an integrated radar-optical armament control system in a single turret mount.



Equipped with two types of armament (which is already a considerable advantage), these systems have better characteristics of each individual armament type as compared to their analogues.



The creation of the new weapon system Pantsir-ME provides reliable protection for ships against air threats with absolute probability virtually equal to 1, including protection against low-altitude anti-ship missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. The key feature of the systems created by KBP is that they can first open fire on a target with missiles and then, in the dead zone of anti-aircraft missiles, use artillery armaments, if the target is not destroyed.



“One of the key imperatives in the strategy of Rostec weapons cluster is the development and creation of new weapons, including anti-aircraft missile systems. The development of the Pantsir-ME system is a consistent element in the implementation of this strategy. The creation of almost each primary system required brand-new high-tech solutions. As a result, the destructive potential of Pantsir-ME is 3-4 times higher than that of Kashtan-M,” says CEO of Rostec Sergey Chemezov.



“Thus, the missile intercept zone has been increased from 10 to 20 kilometers in length and from 3 to 15 kilometers in height. All the stages of combat performance – from target search to firing – are performed in motion. The combined use of radar and optical control systems provides an all-weather 24/7 operation. All the system processes are automated, the crew ensures only supervision and control.”



High engagement effectiveness is determined by the new features implemented in the Pantsir-ME system. The modular design remains intact: 1 command module and up to 4 combat modules depending on ship type, which allows a flexible defence. The combined missile and artillery armaments ensure an effective engagement of all types of targets within the whole range of field conditions and counter-weapons with a potential for further development until 2020 – 2025.



The combat module of Pantsir-ME includes a multifunction radar station with a phased antenna and an intercept missile with an engagement range of 20 km, which ensures simultaneous engagement of 4 targets, as well as an engagement of new types, updated anti-ship missiles and small-size air threats and surface targets. The combat module can work autonomously and as part of a cell of 4 modules. The system can be installed on ships with a displacement of 300 tonnes and more.



Pantsir-ME. Key characteristics

-- The Pantsir-ME complex combines a powerful artillery weapon system, effective multimode missiles and an integrated multispectral radar and optical fire control system fitted on the turret.

-- The combat capability and kill capacity of one channel of these missile and artillery systems are 2 to 4 times higher than those of systems comprising only artillery weapons.

-- Engagement zone:

* missiles, km: range: 1.5-20; altitude: 0.002-15

* artillery, km: range: 0.3-4; altitude: 0-3

-- Number of targets simultaneously engaged by one module: 4

-- A combat module can be operated independently or within a battery consisting of 4 modules.

-- Control system - radar and electro-optic, television + thermal imager, laser rangefinder

-- Automated control system

-- All-weather 24/7 operation

-- All the stages of combat performance are performed in motion



