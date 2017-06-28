ArianeGroup Starts Production of the First Flight Model for the VINCI Engine Combustion Chamber Intended for the Ariane 6 Upper Stage

(Source: Ariane Group; issued June 28, 2017)

Airbus Safran Launchers, which will be known as ArianeGroup on July 1, 2017, has begun construction of the combustion chamber of the first flight model of the VINCI engine at its Ottobrun site near Munich.



Construction has begun following more than 120 successful tests, using development models. This is a key step towards the success of the first Ariane 6 flight, scheduled for 2020.



The new re-ignition engine will significantly increase the operational flexibility of the Ariane 6 launcher, which can fulfill a wide range of missions, including the launch of constellations.



Airbus Safran Launchers is industrial lead contractor for Ariane 6.



-ends-

