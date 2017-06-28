S. Korea Set to Mass-Produce New Self-Propelled 105mm Howitzer

(Source: Yonhap news agency; posted June 28, 2017)

SEOUL --- South Korea said Wednesday it has completed the development of an upgraded 105 mm howitzer featuring increased agility and automated firing control.



The self-propelled artillery system combines the existing 105 mm towed howitzer with a five-ton truck as its bed.



The 105mm howitzer with a range of around 11 kilometers is known for reliability, speed and accuracy.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the country's arms procurement agency, launched a project in 2015 to develop the evolved 105 mm howitzer in partnership with Hanhwa Techwin, a local defense firm.



"It was assessed as fit for combat by meeting all required operational capabilities in a recent test," DAPA said. "Accordingly, mass-production will begin in 2018 for use by our military units."



It uses an automated fire control system and an advanced GPS device, enhancing the shoot-and-scoot capability.



The number of operating personnel will be reduced to five from nine for each existing 105mm towed howitzer.



-ends-

