France and Belgium Sign Declaration of Intent to Cooperate In Land Mobility

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued June 29, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her Belgian counterpart Steven Vandeput signed a declaration of intent in Brussels to cooperate in the field of land mobility.This signature opens up prospects for cooperation between France and Belgium on a broad spectrum of armored vehicles: acquisition of equipment, research and development, operational cooperation, training, training and maintenance.Further negotiations led by France’s Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA) and the Belgian Directorate-General for Materials and Resources (DGMR), in cooperation with the respective staffs, should lead to the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement in the course of 2018.The Kingdom of Belgium has opted for the French SCORPION program, in particular the GRIFFON and JAGUAR vehicles, as well as the French army’s operational concept, based on the Joint Tactical Group (GTIA).This decision demonstrates the strategic and operational closeness of the two countries. It is a symbolic example of concrete projects between two member states: a pragmatic and effective bilateral partnership that will contribute to advancing the defense Europe.-ends-