Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2017)

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $49,472,364 for cost-plus-incentive-fee order N00019-17-F-0195 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001).



This order provides for an engineering change proposal to develop, qualify, and flight test form-fit-function requirements of the pre-processor module, the Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar Interface 2, and the sensor hardware encapsulation layer narrowband controller weapons replaceable assemblies for the Navy, and the government of Australia's F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (40 percent); Forest, Mississippi (25 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (25 percent); and St. Louis, Missouri (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,804,507; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2,667,857 are being obligated on this award, of which $46,796,979 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($46,804,507; 94.6 percent); and the government of Australia ($2,667,857; 5.4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



