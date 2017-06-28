Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $257,780,849 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003).



This modification provides the procurement of:



-- 129 alternate mission equipment for the Air Force (54); Navy and Marine Corps (11); foreign military sales (FMS); and international partners (39);

-- 468 pilot flight equipment for the Air Force (203); Navy and Marine Corps (131); and FMS and international partners (134); and

-- 94 red gear for the Air Force (44); Navy and Marine Corps (11); FMS; and international partners (39),



to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production.



Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (60 percent); White Plains, New York (25 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); international partner; and FMS funds in the amount of $257,780,849 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($122,909,691; 47.7 percent); Marine Corps ($40,406,910; 15.6 percent); Navy ($10,285,742; 4.0 percent); international partners ($60,260,604; 23.4 percent); and FMS customers ($23,917,602; 9.3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.



