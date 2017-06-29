L3 Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Supply U.S. Army Mortar Fuzes

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued June 29, 2017)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has received an initial $89.2 million firm-fixed-price contract award from the U.S. Army to supply M783 Point Detonating/Delay (PD/DLY) Mortar Fuzes and M734A1 Multi-Option Fuze for Mortars (MOFM). This is a multi-year contract with a base award and four option years, which, if fully exercised, has the potential to exceed $230 million.



“This award strengthens our long-term partnership with the U.S. Army,” said Todd Gautier, President of L3’s Electronic Systems business segment. “The advanced capabilities of these mortar fuzes deliver unsurpassed safety, performance and reliability to the warfighter. We are proud to have delivered these fuzes to the Army for the past 20 years.”



The M783 and M734A1 fuzes are the U.S. Army’s next-generation, NATO-standard electronic fuzes for mortars and are used to support close range, indirect fire support to infantry units in combat operations. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, by L3 Fuzing & Ordnance Systems (L3 FOS), which is part of the Precision Engagement Systems sector within Electronic Systems.



L3 FOS specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced fuzing products, sensors and safety devices. These products are utilized in numerous artillery, mortar and air-dropped munitions, as well as rockets, missiles and other advanced weapon systems.





Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.



