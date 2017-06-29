NATO Allies Strengthen Cooperation In the Munitions Sector

(Source: NATO; issued June 29, 2017)

NATO Allies are increasingly working to share the burden of acquiring expensive defence equipment. Today (29 June 2017), a new cooperation framework has been launched, promising more favourable terms for acquiring critical land-based munitions.



Defence Ministers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, and NATO partner Finland launched the project with the signature of a Letter of Intent.



By working together more closely, the participating nations expect to acquire munitions at lower cost, harmonise inventories, and potentially implement common warehousing solutions in the long-term.



The new cooperation framework will therefore contribute to more flexible and resilient European munitions stockpiles. NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller welcomed the initiative, saying that it will “increase our ability to share and interchange these munitions, and therefore operate together more smoothly and effectively.”



Finland Invited to Join Working Group to Improve Cooperation In Procuring Ammunition to NATO’s Army

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence issued June 29, 2017)

On 29 June, Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö signed a Statement of Intent in the NATO headquarters in connection with a meeting for NATO Ministers of Defence. By signing the document Finland can join the working group which will be established to improve cooperation of ammunition procurement for NATO?s Army.



Invited on the basis of the Enhanced Opportunities Partnership (EOP), Finland and Sweden are the only non-NATO member countries to receive an invitation. Sweden is assessing whether to take part in the working group. A total of 12 NATO countries are joining.



Participation in the working group supports the Finnish Defence Forces? work and reduces ammunition costs per unit if ammunition is procured jointly. In addition, participation will open the doors to cooperation among NATO’s Army users of ammunition.



Members of the working group will also study the possibility to jointly store ammunition. To take part in this work will contribute to military security of supply.



