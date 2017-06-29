Government Approved the National Defence Development Plan for the Next Decade

(Source: Estonian Ministry of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

STENBOCK HOUSE, Estonia --- At its sitting today, the Government of the Republic approved the National Defence Development Plan for 2017–2026, which details how to increase Estonia’s capability to defend itself against external threats over the next decade.



Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said that the National Defence Development Plan was based on the broad-based approach to security and national defence. “National defence is not limited to military defence alone,” he said. “The rapid reaction of the police, defending of the state border, the security of communications, energy solutions and cyber space, as well as strong diplomacy and good cooperation with our allies are as important.”



Ratas said that Estonia is continuing to strengthen the independent defence capability of the Defence Forces. “We will enhance the armoured manoeuvrability of the defence forces by taking into use armoured infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled guns, and we will fully develop two brigades. We will increase the ammunition stocks of the defence forces,” the Prime Minister added.



According to Ratas, the plans have taken into account the changes that have occurred in both the security and information environments. “Our early warning competence will receive a more powerful boost. In order to achieve that, we will strengthen our intelligence capability,” he said. “We have to keep up with the times and adapt our defence capability by proceeding from the nature of today’s threats; therefore, we will develop a cyber command unit in the Defence Forces.”



The Prime Minister stated that increasing the competence for the round-the-clock collection, analysis and monitoring of information was essential. “It is also important to increase the capabilities for acting in a communication environment in order to improve the country’s readiness to counter information attacks,” he added.



“In the future, we will also place special emphasis on the availability of vital services during crises. We will also strengthen the capability of state agencies to work under serious and lengthy crises,” Ratas said.



The Prime Minister admitted that avoiding the breaking out of crises and being ready to defend the constitutional order were of great importance. “To this end, our internal security agencies – the police, border guard and security police – have a special role; therefore, we will increase their readiness,” Ratas said. He added that we had to be able to react to crises forcefully and rapidly, and, for this reason, investments would be made into people, weapons and personal defence equipment.



The National Defence Development Plan is adopted for ten years, and it is entirely reviewed every four years. The Government Office is responsible for drafting the strategic development documents of national defence.



