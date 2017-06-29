The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway Trilateral Declaration of Intent on Maritime Security in the North Atlantic

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

Today, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States signed a statement of intent to lay out guiding principles for a trilateral partnership with P-8A aircraft to address the changing security environment in the North Atlantic.



As the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway continue to work to advance trilateral maritime security cooperation, this agreement establishes a framework for further cooperation in areas such as readiness, enhancing defense capability, and interoperability.



The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway will continue to work together and with other NATO allies to improve North Atlantic security efforts.



