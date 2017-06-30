Norway Received Our Seventh F-35 Fighter Plane

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defence; issued June 30, 2017)

(Issued in Norwegian only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Norway's seventh F-35 is now delivered and used for education and training purposes in the United States. (USAF photo)

Yesterday, Norway received our seventh F-35 fighter plane to be used for training and training purposes at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, USA. All aircraft from now on will be delivered directly to Norway.



"This is a major milestone, which shows that the Norwegian acquisition of F-35 is on track. We are looking forward to receiving the first three aircraft on Norwegian soil in November. The eighth F-35 aircraft, expected to be delivered this fall, will be the first of these. AM-8, AM-9 and AM-10 fly directly from the aircraft factory to Ørland in November 2017. Our Norwegian personnel are prepared to start F-35 operations in Norway,” says State Secretary Øystein Bø.



The seven combat aircraft at the Luke Air Force Base training base are used for training and training purposes by Norwegian crews. The education activity at the training base is on schedule. The Air Force is ready to start training with the F-35 from Ørland after the aircraft arrive on Norwegian soil. The Air Force will be able to perform missions (initial operational capability) during 2019 and will reach full operational ability (FOC) in 2025.



"The F-35 is crucial for the further modernization of the Armed Forces and to make the entire Armed Forces better. The new combat aircraft are one of the most important measures to strengthen the combat force of the Armed Forces,” says Bø.



Norway will acquire up to 52 F-35A fighter aircraft to ensure that the Armed Forces will in future be able to carry out their missions in the best possible way.



So far, the Storting has given authority to order 40 aircraft. Norway will get its last aircraft in 2024.



