Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $22,806,587 for modification P00019 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for interim contractor support for the Navy and Marine Corps in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.



Support to be provided includes capabilities and services associated with Autonomic Logistics Information System maintenance, system administration, database administration, networks administration and operational mission software administration.



Additional support includes the establishment or expansion of on-site support equipment operations.



Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Lemoore, California (55 percent); and Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan (45 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $22,806,587 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that this contract covers six months, and that the work only concerns two air bases, it means Lockheed is getting paid nearly $2 million per month to support the ALIS program at each base.

That is on top of what it has already been paid to provide the same service.

The obvious question, to which there will no answer, is why the same level of additional ALIS support is not required at all other F-35 Marine Corps and US Navy.)



