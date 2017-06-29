Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has been awarded a $178,969,767 modification (P00275) for large aircraft infrared counter measures (LAIRCM) calendar year 2017 base hardware buy and needed LAIRCM support.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 procurement; operations and maintenance; research, development, test, and evaluation; National Guard; and overseas contingency operations funds in the amount of $14,816,851 are being obligated at the time of award, and $157,091 of the modification is foreign military sales to Australia, Canada, Saudi-Arabia and Strategic Airlift Capability/NATO Airlift Management Program.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-12-C-6598).



-ends-

