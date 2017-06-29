Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

United Launch Services LLC has been awarded a $191,141,581 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services, to deliver the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) satellite to its intended orbit.



Contractor will provide launch vehicle production, mission integration, launch operations, spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for an STP-3 mission.



Work will be performed at Centennial, Colorado; Decatur, Alabama; and Cape Canaveral, Florida, with an initial launch capability date of June 2019 and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2019.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two proposals received. Fiscal 2017 space procurement; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $184,905,023 are being obligated at the time of award.



Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-17-C-0008).



-ends-

