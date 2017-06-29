Germany and Norway Join the Multi Role Tanker Transport Project

(Source: Netherlands Ministry of Defense; issued June 29, 2017)

(Issued in Dutch only; unofficial translation by Defense-aerospace.com)

The ministers of the four countries now members of the EDA’s tanker pooling program sign the revised MoU in Brussels allowing Germany and Norway to join a project launched by the Netherlands and Luxembourg last year. (NL MoD photo)

Germany and Norway will participate in the purchase of Airbus tanker / transport aircraft. German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen and her Norwegian colleague Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide today in Brussels added their signatures to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Netherlands is a leader in this European cooperation project.



The Netherlands and Luxemburg ordered two A330 MRTT aircraft from Airbus almost a year ago. Both countries today also signed the MoU in Brussels, which contains the necessary amendments to the previous year's document.



Now that Germany and Norway have joined, an additional five aircraft will be ordered. The program will therefore consist of a pool of seven aircraft. Participating countries may use a number of flying hours that depends on their share of investment.



The aircraft will be delivered from 2020. Four will be based at Eindhoven Airport, in the Netherlands, while the other three will be based in Germany. These aircraft will reduce the shortage of tanker and transport capacity suffered by the EU and NATO.



The number of 7 aircraft may further increase if more countries join the program. The investment costs and the annual operating costs are considerably lower for the Netherlands than buying its own aircraft. The investment costs for the Netherlands will remain within the limits reported to the Lower House, i.e. from 250 million to 1 billion euros.



The participation of additional countries is a great success for European defense cooperation. The Netherlands has been the leader of the MRTT program of the European Defense Agency since the beginning of 2012.



Belgium intends to sign the MOU in early 2018.



(ends)



Germany and Norway Formally Join Netherlands and Luxembourg to Operate Pooled Fleet of NATO-owned Airbus A330 MRTT Tankers

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued June 29, 2017)

BRUSSELS --- Germany and Norway officially joined the European/NATO program to acquire Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft along with Netherlands and Luxembourg.



The two nations committed to participating in the project through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at NATO HQ in Brussels today.



Known as the Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet (MMF) the programme was initiated by the European Defence Agency (EDA) in 2012. Europe’s organization for the management of cooperative armament programmes - OCCAR - manages the MMF acquisition phase as Contract Executing Agent on behalf of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Following the acquisition phase, NSPA will be responsible for the complete life-cycle management of the fleet.



The Programme is funded by the four nations who will have the exclusive right to use these NATO–owned aircraft which will operate in a pooling arrangement. The aircraft will be configured for inflight refuelling, the transport of passengers and cargo, and medical evacuation flights. The first two aircraft have already been ordered to be delivered from Airbus Defence and Space’s tanker conversion line at Getafe near Madrid in 2020. Five additional aircraft will now be ordered, and that order will include options for up to four further aircraft.



NSPA GM, Peter Dohmen said “As NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency, we are proud to be a key enabler of this critical project to help European nations meet their air transport and refuelling requirements. The successful cooperation in this project - bringing together all our capabilities - bodes extremely well for further future NATO / EU collaboration.”



OCCAR Director, Arturo Alfonso-Meiriño said: “The MMF programme has broken new ground in bringing together the combined capabilities of the EDA, NSPA and OCCAR as one team, with each organisation working within its particular sphere of expertise. I very much welcome that this important initiative has now attracted additional partners to join, and it still includes options for the participation of even more countries.”



EDA Chief Executive Jorge Domecq said: “The MMF is a prime example of European defence cooperation which shows that once a capability shortfall has been jointly identified, European nations can pull together, work on a common project aimed at filling the gap, and eventually deliver. It’s Pooling & Sharing at its best”.



Airbus Defence and Space Head of Military Aircraft Fernando Alonso said: “The A330 MRTT has established itself firmly as the world’s premier tanker/transport aircraft. It is extremely satisfying to now see it adopted as the core asset of one of Europe’s most important cooperative defence programmes. We hope that this collaborative approach will serve as a model for future joint procurements.”



-ends-

