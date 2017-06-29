NATO Allies Move to Replace Aging Maritime Anti-Submarine and Patrol Aircraft Capabilities

Today (29 June 2017), six NATO Allies announced their readiness to work together in developing and fielding follow-on solutions for their existing maritime anti-submarine and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.



At a ceremony in Brussels, Defence Ministers from France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey signed a Letter of Intent on “Cooperation on Multinational Maritime Multi Mission Aircraft Capabilities.” This cooperation could lead to the joint acquisition or development of new aircraft.



“The decision to work together demonstrates both foresight and the willingness to invest in the critical capabilities that the Alliance needs” said NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, in the margins of a meeting of NATO’s 29 Defence Ministers.



The initiative reflects the readiness of Allies to reinforce European capabilities, contributing to fairer burden-sharing across the Alliance. This cooperation will also ensure better value for money for taxpayers. Other Allies are expected to join the initiative.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The obvious solution to this long-standing requirement is to buy a number of used, low-hour Airbus A320s on the commercial market -- where many are available, and cheap -- and then fit them with a basic, common mission equipment package.

Nations could then add additional equipment to their specific requirements.

Another option is to do the same with existing turboprop aircraft like the ATR-42 MPA or the Airbus C295s, but both are smaller, slower, and less suited to the ISR mission than to the MPA mission.

The one thing to avoid absolutely is to launch a new design and development program.

It will be instructive to see how efficiently this agreement will be followed up and implemented.)



