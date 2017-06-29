Ministry of Defence Facing Tough Financial Choices (excerpt)

By Peter Roberts

Having refused for years to admit it was facing a financial crisis, the UK’s MoD has finally been forced to confront reality. Spending £6 billion to build two aircraft carriers for which it has no airplanes show how MoD was wasted money for years. (Royal Navy photo)

The British military is facing a serious financial challenge, with an estimated £20 billion black hole to plug, and the inconclusive 8 June general election providing no way forward.The ‘black hole’ in the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) finances might, according to some estimates, be as large as £20 billion (or around 5% of projected spending commitments) over the next ten years.Meeting this challenge will require either a large uplift in cash from the Treasury or a significant reshaping of government aspirations.If the latter route is chosen, then the MoD would need to look at deleting capabilities from the military, much like in 2010 when the maritime patrol aircraft programme was cut, along with measures to reduce the size of the British Army, as well as other economy savings.For example, previously and so-called ‘ring-fenced’ projects, such as the National Offensive Cyber Programme, a partnership between the MoD and GCHQ, might now need to be raided for cash, and capabilities deleted or delayed. In this, and other capabilities, the temptation will be to take from areas that are classified and beyond the public gaze.Yet such measures, even if radical in extent, will not be enough to deliver a long-term balanced budget; that will require more far-reaching decisions – something a full defence review might still deliver if one is announced. Several areas are worthy of greater consideration. (end of excerpt)-ends-