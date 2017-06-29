US Approves First Arms Sale to Taiwan Under Trump

(Source: Voice of America News; issued June 29, 2017)

The State Department has approved arms sales to Taiwan worth a total of $1.4 billion, the first such deal with the self-governing island since President Donald Trump took office, officials said Thursday.



The sale will anger China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory. It comes at a delicate time for relations between Washington and Beijing over efforts to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea.



The sale to Taiwan comprises seven items, including technical support for early warning radar, anti-radiation missiles, torpedoes and components for SM-2 missiles, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity to discuss the details before they were formally announced.



State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the Trump administration had notified Congress of its intent to approve seven proposed deals now valued at around $1.42 billion. Nauert said the approvals did not violate the Taiwan Relations Act that governs U.S. contacts with the island.



"It shows, we believe, our support for Taiwan's ability to maintain a sufficient self-defense policy," Nauert said. "There's no change, I should point out, to our 'one-China policy."'



Lawmakers, which are generally strongly supportive of such sales, have 30 days to object. The U.S. is legally obligated to sell weapons to Taiwan for its self-defense.



The U.S. official said the sales represented upgrades, converting existing systems from analog to digital.



The last U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, worth $1.8 billion, were announced in December 2015. They included two decommissioned U.S. Navy frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles, and was the first sale for four years.



China objected strongly, but it did not notably set back U.S.-China relations and military ties, which has happened after past arms sales to Taiwan.



However, relations across the Taiwan Strait have deteriorated since then, as Taiwan last year elected a leader from an independence-leaning party, Tsai Ing-wen. China has increased diplomatic pressure, cut off its contacts with the island's government and discouraged travel there by Chinese tourists.



US Government Approves $1.2 Billion Arms Package for Taiwan

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 29, 2017)

PARIS --- The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday notified Congress of a package comprising six major arms sales to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) which represents the Republic of China’s (Taiwan) interests in the United States.



These sales have all been approved by the State Department, and will proceed if Congress does not act to block them. These are abridged versions of the notifications to Congress:





Surveillance Radar Program (SRP) Operation and Maintenance Support



WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of SRP Operations and Maintenance follow-on sustainment package that includes contractor logistics support (sustainment); engineering services and technical updates to address equipment obsolescence; transportation and material costs associated with contractor repair and return services; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $400 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



The proposed sale improves the recipient's capability to provide early warning against current and future airborne threats. The SRP is a key component to the recipient's Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance architecture. It will use the requested updates and sustainment as a defensive deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.



This potential sale will not introduce new capabilities, but will continue a similar sustainment package to one currently in place.





AN/SLQ-32(V23 Upgrade



WASHINGTON ----The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States to upgrade the AN/SLQ-32(V)3 Electronic Warfare Systems in support of four (4) ex-KIDD Class (now KEELUNG Class) destroyers.



This sale will include AN/SLQ-32(V)3 upgrade hardware, software, support equipment and parts, publications, training, engineering and technical assistance. The total estimated program cost is $80 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy, as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability in current and future defensive efforts. The recipient will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense. The proposed sale will improve operational readiness and enhance the electronic warfare capability onboard the ex-KIDD Class destroyers. The recipient will have no difficulty in absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles Systems Company of Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



It is estimated that during implementation of this proposed sale, a number of U.S. Government and contractor representatives will be assigned to the recipient or travel there intermittently during the program.





AGM-154C Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) Missiles



(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued June 29, 2017)





WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of fifty-six (56) AGM-154C JSOW Air-to-Ground Missiles.



This request also includes: JSOW integration, captive flight vehicles, dummy training missiles, missile containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, Joint Mission Planning System updates, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $185.5 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96 8.



The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability in current and future defensive efforts. The recipient will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



Currently, market research is being conducted to determine the viability of a qualified contractor in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations. The purchaser typically requests offsets, but any offsets will be determined between the purchaser and the contractor.





MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo (LWT) Conversion Kits





WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo (LWT) Conversion Kits.



This request provides the recipient with MK 54 LWTs in support of their LWT program. This sale will include LWT containers, torpedo support, torpedo spare parts, publications, training, weapon system support, engineering and technical assistance for the upgrade and conversion of one hundred sixty-eight (168) MK-46 Mod 5 Torpedoes to the MK-54 Lightweight Torpedo (LWT) configuration.



The total estimated program cost is $175 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy, as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability in current and future defensive efforts. The recipient will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.





MK 48 Mod 6AT Heavyweight Torpedo (HWT)



WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States for forty-six (46) MK 48 Mod 6AT Heavyweight Torpedoes (HWT).



This sale will include HWT containers, torpedo support, torpedo spare parts, publications, training, weapon system support, engineering and technical assistance.



The total estimated program cost is $250 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy, as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



There are no prime contractors associated with this case as all materials will be procured from U.S. Navy stocks.



It is estimated that during implementation of this this proposed sale a number of U.S. Government and contractor representatives will be assigned to the recipient or travel there intermittently during the program.





SM-2 Block IIIA Standard Missiles and Components



WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of sixteen (16) Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIA All-Up Rounds (AUR), forty-seven (47) MK 93 MOD 1 SM-2 Block IIIA Guidance Sections (GSs), and five (5) MK 45 MOD 14 SM-2 Block IIIA Target Detecting Devices (TDDs) Shrouds.



This request also includes Seventeen (17) MK 11 MOD 6 SM-2 Block IIIA Autopilot Battery Units (APBUs) maneuverability upgrades on the GSs, sixty-nine (69) section containers and sixteen (16) AUR containers, operator manuals and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.



The total estimated program cost is $125 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy, as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



The SM-2 Block IIIA missiles and components proposed in this purchase will be used to supplement existing inventories of SM-2 Block IIIAs to be used for self-defense against air and cruise missile threats onboard their destroyer-class surface ships.



The prime contractor will be Raytheon Missiles Systems Company of Tucson, Arizona.



It is estimated that during implementation of this proposed sale, a number of U.S. Government and contractor representatives will be assigned to the recipient or travel there intermittently during the program.





AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM)





WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States of fifty (50) AGM-88B HARMs and ten (10) AGM-88B Training HARMs.



This request also includes: HARM integration, LAU-l 18A Launchers, missile containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, Joint Mission Planning System update, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $147.5 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today. This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



Currently, market research is being conducted to determine the viability of a qualified contractor in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations. The purchaser typically requests offsets, but any offsets will be determined between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives outside the United States.



