Mitsubishi Heavy Aircraft Unit Falls Into Negative Net Worth On Costs

(Source: Mainichi Japan; posted July 2, 2017)

NAGOYA (Kyodo) -- Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. fell into a negative net worth of 51 billion yen ($454 million) at the end of March, according to the government's official gazette.



Mitsubishi Aircraft, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., has seen costs surge due to delays in the development of its regional jet. The aircraft will be Japan's first domestically developed jet airliner.



The subsidiary posted a net loss of 51.1 billion yen in the year ended March with its cumulative loss totaling 151 billion yen.



The development costs are expected to reach 500 billion yen, about triple the initial estimate, on account of the delays and the hiring of more engineers than initially planned.



The state-owned Development Bank of Japan owns a 1.0 percent stake in Mitsubishi Aircraft with Mitsubishi Heavy holding a 64 percent. Mitsubishi Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. are among major shareholders of the aircraft company.



Mitsubishi Aircraft, in the midst of efforts to speed up development under the leadership of Mitsubishi Heavy President Shunichi Miyanaga, said its financial conditions will not affect the Mitsubishi Regional Jet project.



The aircraft company said earlier this year it will postpone the schedule for the first delivery by two years to the middle of 2020.



The company attributed the fifth delay since the launch of the business in 2008 to "revisions of certain systems and electrical configurations on the aircraft to meet the latest requirements for certification."



