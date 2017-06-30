Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2017)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $339,645,342 undefinitized modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 11 advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0020).



This modification provides for the procurement of propulsion system initial spares for Global Spares Pool in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.



This includes initial spare engines, initial spare modules, and initial spare parts required to support the LRIP Lot 11 aircraft delivery schedule.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (93 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (6 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Fiscal 2015, 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy) funds; fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy), and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $248,472,749 are being obligated at time of award, $129,283,264 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($130,330,218; 38 percent); the Navy ($97,815,983; 29 percent); international partners ($91,172,593; 27 percent); and FMS customers ($20,326,548; 6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

