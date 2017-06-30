Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Next Generation Thermal, Power, and Controls (NGT-PAC).



The contract for the NGT-PAC program is an effort involving multiple government agencies and industry, to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies that will conduct applied research to increase knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements, while advancing technology development, in an effort to prove technological feasibility and assess operability of thermal, power, and controls components and architectures through proof of principal demonstrations.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2024.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-2405).



