Patria AMV – The Perfect Amphibian

(Source: Patria; issued June 30, 2017)

Patria AMV’s capacity to float and surmount water obstacles showcased in Bulgaria.



On June 28-29, the Finnish company Patria, providing defense, security and aviation life-cycle support services and solutions, organised a practical demonstration of an infantry fighting vehicle – surmounting obstacles, shooting demo on the military training area in Tulbeto.



Patria AMV ’s amphibious demo was showcased for the first time in Bulgaria in real conditions at the Koprinka dam. A large number of military officers, governmental representatives, members of parliament and journalists attended the two demonstrations. Patria AMV was equipped with Kongsberg PROTECTOR MCT-30 mm turret. Patria’s products and services are NATO compatible and are customised on an individual, customer-by-customer basis.



The latest technology



Patria AMV product family combines high payload capacity with the latest technology. These features enable simultaneous integration of a high level of protection with heavy weapon systems without compromising the mobility of the vehicle.



The company’s experience in technological transfer was presented by Markku Koivisto, Vice President at Patria’s Land business unit. Patria has performed technological transfers for military production in Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, and South Africa.



“Patria offers industrial participation and production in Bulgaria. By choosing Patria, the defence industry will receive high technological transfer, possibility of a local production and a substantial direct investment to modernise the production infrastructure. All of this will naturally result in hundreds of new workplaces, direct and indirect within the Bulgarian supply chains,” states Koivisto.



“The technology transfer will raise the capacity of local companies, open new export opportunities, and make the deal cost effective. It provides an independent maintenance and control in crisis situations, better logistics and financial benefits to the country,” says Koivisto.



Wide range of know-how at the demonstration



Patria’s representatives and partnering companies also presented the various configurations of Patria AMV and additional systems.



The following companies took part in the event:

--NAMМО, the leading producer of ammunition, presented its products

--Pearson Engineering presented solutions in the field of engineering inventory and mine clearing

--SAAB presented solutions for combat vehicles, multi-spectral camouflage, NCB protection, self-defense systems, and board electronics

--Systematic and Crypto presented C4IS solutions and communication networks encryption

--Trakka Systems, presented their leading edge, high quality products that provide active and passive critical vision solutions for a wide range of missions.



“We are confident that the Bulgarian authorities will assess all proposals seriously and will make a decision ensuring the highest degree of capabilities for the Bulgarian land forces participating in the international missions and representing the best option for the Bulgarian defense industry. The Bulgarian Land Forces should not risk their budgets and needs with concept studies and prototypes but instead should request a readily available product which is proven in combat conditions”, says Koivisto from Patria.





Patria is a trusted provider of defense, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Besides Finland, the Group has operations in Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and South Africa. Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defense& Aerospace AS (49.9%).



