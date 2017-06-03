Flying As One: Fully Integrated Airbus Takes Off; Company united under single brand following corporate reorganisation

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus SE on 1 July integrated as planned its Group structure with its largest division, Commercial Aircraft.



Following a reorganisation announced in September 2016, Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency. This structure will also facilitate the digitalization programme currently under implementation.



The newly merged Airbus together with the two divisions, Helicopters and Defence and Space, are served by fully integrated support teams in key functions such as finance, human resources, legal, ethics and compliance, strategy & international and communications.



Airbus’ executive management team is integrated under Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders. Fabrice Brégier is now the first ever company-wide COO and President Commercial Aircraft. Dirk Hoke and Guillaume continue as Chief Executive Officers of Defence & Space and Helicopters respectively. Harald Wilhelm remains Chief Financial Officer, Thierry Baril Chief Human Resources Officer and John Harrison continues as General Counsel. Airbus now has one single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, home to the Company’s single largest industrial site.



Following the introduction of the single Airbus brand, the website has been re-launched with www.airbus.com now covering the whole Company.



