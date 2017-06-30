Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2017)

An artist’s rendering of the future LPD 29, the 13th amphibious transport dock of the San Antonio (LPD 17) class that HHI has been contracted to build for the US Navy. (HHI image)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $218,102,150 cost-plus-fixed-fee, not-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2431) for procurement of long lead time material and advance construction activities in support of LPD 29.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (24 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (14 percent); King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (4 percent); York, Pennsylvania (4 percent); Mossville, Illinois (4 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (3 percent); Sumter, South Carolina (3 percent); Irvine, Pennsylvania (3 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (2 percent); Columbus, Ohio (2 percent); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Carson, California (2 percent); and Grand Rapids, Michigan (2 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (31 percent).



Work is expected to be completed by February 2018. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $107,960,564 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



(ends)



Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $218 Million Advance Procurement Contract for LPD 29

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued June 30, 2017)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $218 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from the U.S. Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for LPD 29, the 13th amphibious transport dock of the San Antonio (LPD 17) class.



The funds will be used to purchase long-lead-time material and major equipment, including main engines, diesel generators, deck equipment, shafting, propellers, valves and other long-lead systems.



“This contract is important for us, and for our 400 LPD suppliers in 30 states across the country, as we continue to build these high-quality, complex amphibious warships for the U.S. Navy,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “This contract enables us to align our material, processes and people to build LPD 29 efficiently and affordably and to leverage our hot production line.”



Ingalls’ 11th LPD, Portland (LPD 27), returned from builder’s sea trials today and will be delivered later this year. Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) began construction last December and will have its keel laid this fall.



The San Antonio class is a key element of the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.



The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection, along with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2017)

Huntington Ingalls Industry, Newport News, Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $219,377,731 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-4301) to exercise options for the execution activities under USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul availability.



This option exercise will accomplish execution efforts for maintenance, repair, test and routine work that includes growth work on USS Columbus (SSN 762).



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2019.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $219,377,731 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



