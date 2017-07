China Says Launch of Long March-5 Y2 "Unsuccessful"

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued July 02, 2017)

WENCHANG, Hainan --- China's launch of latest heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March-5 Y2, was announced unsuccessful.



Abnormity was detected during the flight of the rocket, which blasted off at 7:23 p.m. Sunday from Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern province of Hainan.



Further investigation will be carried out.



