Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 30, 2017)

The latest multiyear contract for the H-60 helicopter covers orders for both the US Army and for Saudi Arabia; the initial 257 helicopters could be followed by another 103 on option, boosting contract value by $1.5 billion. (Twitter photo)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $3,767,831,006 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for a Black Hawk multi-year production effort to include associated services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications.



One bid was solicited and one bid received.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2010 and 2017 other funds in the amount of $1,136,857,218 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-17-C-0009).



Sikorsky Signs Five-Year Production Contract to Build Black Hawk Helicopters for U.S. Army

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 30, 2017)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala --- The U.S. government and Sikorsky today signed a five-year contract for 257 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The multi-year contract will yield significant savings for the U.S. government compared with purchasing the same quantity across five separate annual agreements.



The "Multi-Year IX" contract for UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M MEDEVAC aircraft marks the ninth multiple-year contract for Sikorsky and the U.S. government for H-60 helicopters.



The contract value for expected deliveries is approximately $3.8 billion and includes options for an additional 103 aircraft, with the total contract value potentially reaching $5.2 billion. Actual production quantities will be determined year-by-year over the life of the program based on funding allocations set by Congress and Pentagon acquisition priorities.



The deliveries are scheduled to begin in October of this year and continue through 2022.



The UH-60M/HH-60M helicopters are the latest and most modern in a series of Black Hawk variants that Sikorsky has been delivering to the Army since 1978. They provide additional payload and range, advanced digital avionics, better handling qualities and situational awareness, active vibration control, improved survivability, and improved producibility.



"Four decades of production, strong program execution and delivery on behalf of the warfighter, coupled with great affordability for the taxpayer, have been the cornerstones of this program," said Sam Mehta, President, Defense Systems and Services, Sikorsky. "This contract allows us to continue supporting the important missions the Black Hawk performs as the workhorse utility and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) helicopter in the U.S. Army inventory."



Colonel Billy Jackson, the Utility Helicopters Project Manager stated that, "This contract will provide our Army, sister services and allies with state-of-the-art modernized helicopters to complete crucial missions and save lives. Moreover, this effort will stabilize our manufacturing base and control long-term costs, and ultimately provide significant savings to the taxpayer."





Colonel Billy Jackson, the Utility Helicopters Project Manager stated that, "This contract will provide our Army, sister services and allies with state-of-the-art modernized helicopters to complete crucial missions and save lives. Moreover, this effort will stabilize our manufacturing base and control long-term costs, and ultimately provide significant savings to the taxpayer."



