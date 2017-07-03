New radar stations Nebo-U and Nebo-M were introduced into the 14th Air Force and Air Defence army of the Central MD.
The stations reinforced the district’s radio-technical units, located in the Volga region and Western Siberia.
The radar station is designed for detection, coordinate measuring and tracking of air targets of different categories – from planes to cruise and guided missiles at up to 600 km distances.
It also identifies the nationality of air objects and finds the active interference producers.
