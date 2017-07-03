New Radar Stations Were Introduced into the Central MD Radio-Technical Troops

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2017)

Russia’s new Nebo-U and Nebo-M truck-mobile radars are being deployed in Siberia and the Volga region. (RU MoD photo)

New radar stations Nebo-U and Nebo-M were introduced into the 14th Air Force and Air Defence army of the Central MD.



The stations reinforced the district’s radio-technical units, located in the Volga region and Western Siberia.



The radar station is designed for detection, coordinate measuring and tracking of air targets of different categories – from planes to cruise and guided missiles at up to 600 km distances.



It also identifies the nationality of air objects and finds the active interference producers.



