Strategic Missile Forces’ Units, Rearming With Yars Missile Complexes, Received About 100 Newest Simulators

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2017)

Strategic missile forces units, rearming with Yars missile complex, received about 100 newest simulators.



These training simulators emit the combat anti-sabotage vehicle Typhoon-M, remote demining vehicle Listva, combat duty vehicles and Yars remote missile launch system.



Strategic Missile Forces will get hundreds simulators for training the specialists for the perspective missile complexes by 2020.



The simulators are put into service at Tagil, Novosibirsk and Kozelsk missile formation, rearming with Yars newest missile complexes. The Teykov missile division has already got these simulators.



