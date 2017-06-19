HÜRKUŞ Fascinated Audience at Paris Air Show

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.; issued June 19, 2017)

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) is pleased to announce the completion of the first international demonstration flight of its Basic Trainer Aircraft – HÜRKUŞ on the opening day of the 52nd International Paris Air Show.



Aviation professionals and enthusiasts were amazed by HÜRKUŞ's performance during six minutes demonstration flight. Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, Fikri Işık watched the display alongside the Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof.Dr. Oğuz Borat and President & CEO Temel Kotil PH.D during a reception held in TAI chalet.



Throughout the show "HÜRKUŞ" will perform flight demonstrations while Multi-Role Helicopter "T625", Advanced Attack And Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter "T129 ATAK", UAV System "ANKA" (armed configuration), light attack armed reconnaissance aircraft "HÜRKUŞ-C" are being displayed at the static area (B8).



On their first overseas mission, two HÜRKUŞ aircraft arrived in Le Bourget, Paris on June 11, 2017 over Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. They will take off to the TAI facilities on June 27, 2017 over the same route.



-ends-

