TAI Reveals the New T625 Multi-Role Helicopter

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.; issued June 20, 2017)

Exhibited for the first time at last week’s Paris Air Show alongside the T-129 attack helicopter, TAI’s new T625 is the company’s first foray into the commercial helicopter field. (Internet photo)

TAI-Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., is proud to reveal "T625 Multi-Role Helicopter" at Paris Air Show 2017, a new generation, twin engine, 6 ton class helicopter developed in response to the growing market demand for higher mission flexibility in this class.



T625 is designed and optimized to meet and exceed the multi-mission requirements for hot & high geographical environments and for adverse weather conditions. The aircraft incorporates several new technology features to provide the highest level of safety and operational benefits for operators.



Within the scope of the contract signed between TAI-Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. and Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) in 2013, T625 Multi-Role Helicopter is being developed for both domestic and international markets.



The T625 has a state-of-the art ASELSAN avionics with glass cockpit having two wide touchscreen (8x20 inches) Integrated Mission Displays and two touch screen (8x10 inches) data entry Touch Command Control Unit. A state of the art 4-axis dual redundant automatic flight control system is developed to provide superior performance and handling quality.



The cockpit provides a comfortable and high visibility environment for pilots. T625 cabin is designed for comfortable seating for 12 passengers. The extensive cabin space can be configured to meet the requirements of multi-purpose operations such as cargo, VIP transportation, ambulance, off-shore and search & rescue operations. The geometry of the helicopter is optimized for maximum aerodynamic performance with retractable landing gears hence providing an efficient fuel consumption leading to better range and endurance.



T625 incorporates two LHTEC (a Rolls Royce & Honeywell Partnership) CTS800 turboshaft engines, 1373 shp each, enabling the aircraft to perform in hot & high environments and perform safely in one engine loss condition for Category-A certification. T625 is designed for IFR and VFR single pilot operations, night operations and flight in known icing conditions.



