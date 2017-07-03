Airbus Helicopters’ H215 Kicks Off its Debut Demo Tour in China

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued July 03, 2017)

Originally designed as a low-cost version of the Super Puma intended to compete with Russia’s Mi-171 on the world market, the Airbus H215 has morphed into a capable and inexpensive alternative for many routine missions. (Airbus photo)

ZHUHAI, China --- The heavy twin H215 helicopter, a member of the world-renowned Super Puma family, is demonstrating its multi-mission capabilities for firefighting, power line missions, law enforcement, and passenger transportation as well as its excellent performance in high and hot conditions during its debut demo tour in China.



Kicking off the two-week long tour with demo flights today in Zhuhai, the H215 will then ferry flight to both Shenzhen and Lijiang. The H215 will cover more than 2,000 km across China, attesting in real time to its excellent long-range capabilities, power, speed, and large useful payload.



“It is a pleasure for us to welcome the H215 for the first time in China, as we foresee a very strong future for this helicopter in the Chinese market,” said Marie Agnes Vève, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters China. “The H215 is perfectly suited to meet China’s growing demand for heavy helicopters as it prepares to build up its forest aerial surveillance and firefighting capabilities.”



Customers will be invited on-board the helicopter to appreciate its excellent performance, high reliability and advanced technologies. The H215 will also showcase its superior firefighting capabilities, performing a series of flight demonstrations using a Bambi Bucket to extinguish fires.



The H215 is a proven multipurpose helicopter, combining advanced avionics and a reliable platform for rugged multi-mission capabilities. Its baseline configuration has been optimized to offer extremely competitive direct operating and maintenance costs. Standard features include proven Makila 1A1 engines, the latest generation flight management system, and the most modern technologies, which include a glass cockpit avionics system and the renowned 4-axis autopilot from Airbus Helicopters’ advanced H225 – providing flight envelope protection, unrivalled precision and automatic hover stability in even the harshest operating conditions.



“The H215 will easily complement the current fleet of nearly 40 Super Puma aircraft already performing a wide range of missions in China, from oil & gas operations to aerial work to VIP transportation,” said Vincent Dufour, VP Commercial Airbus Helicopters China. “This highly robust and versatile rotorcraft provides excellent performance and will be a real asset for the country as the demand for helicopters to protect its citizens and natural landscapes continues to increase.”



Airbus Helicopters is the leader in the civil turbine market in China with a market share of about 40%. For the first time in 2016, China became Airbus Helicopters’ largest civil market in terms of annual bookings. The company has seen steady growth in the region and is poised for the trend to continue - Airbus Helicopters broke ground last month on its H135 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Qingdao, becoming the first Western helicopter manufacturer to establish a FAL in the country.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

