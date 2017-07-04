Reports: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

(Source: Voice of America News; issued June 03, 2017)

South Korea's military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile Tuesday morning.



It wasn't immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea's longer-range missiles.



North Korea has accelerated its weapons testing program in defiance of United Nations sanctions as it seeks to develop a device that can deliver a nuclear warhead to North America. It has said it is "not far away" from test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile with the potential of hitting the U.S. mainland.



U.S. President Donald Trump has said all options including military force are available to combat threats from North Korea.



(ends)



North Korea Says 'Successful Test' of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile; Capable of Striking 'Anywhere In the World'

(Source: The Korea Times; issued July 04, 2017)

North Korea claims it has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday. It said the missile reached altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers.



"The test was conducted under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, and it was capable of hitting anywhere in the world," North Korea's major news presenter Lee Chun-hee said smiling. "The Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles) and hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes."



The announcement came hours after North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile. It was believed to be the North's most successful missile test in its push for nuclear weapons capable of hitting any part of the United States.



Japan's defense ministry said Tuesday the missile "greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometers. The missile flew 930 kilometers before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the South Korean military and Japanese government said.



-ends-

