Successful Flight Test of QRSAM

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued July 03, 2017)

The Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile was developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation to meet a requirement for a mobile medium-range air-defense missile. (DRDO photo)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) was successfully flight tested from ITR Chandipur, off the Odisha Coast at 11.30 AM today.



All the technologies and subsystems incorporated in the missile have performed well, meeting all the mission requirements. All the radars, electro optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all the parameters. The missile test met all the objectives.



Director DRDL, Shri MSR Prasad, Director RCI, Shri BHVS N Murthy and Director ITR, Dr BK Das monitored the launch operation in the presence of, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri & DG (MSS) Dr G Satheesh Reddy.



Secretary, Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher congratulated scientists on the successful test fire.



The Defence Minister Shri Arun Jaitley congratulated DRDO on the successful trial of QRSAM and said it is an important milestone in the indigenous Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) development.



-ends-



