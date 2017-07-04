UOP Shepetivsky Repair Plant Renovated Ukraine’s Army Artillery Strength

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued July 04, 2017)

UKROBORONPROM (UOP) SE “Shepetivsky Repair Plant” conducted successful acceptance tests of another batch of self-propelled artillery units 2C3 “Acacia” and 2C1 “Gvozdika” before transferring those to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Self-propelled artillery units successfully completed a series of shots and a march on a proving ground of Khmelnytsky region, in the presence of the customer representatives.



2C3 Acacia- renovated at the SE “Shepetivsky Repair Plant” – is equipped with a 152-mm self-propelled gun, capable of firing at a distance of about 17-20 km, including modern guided projectiles of “Kvitnyk” type. A combat vehicle weighing 27.5 tons can move at speeds up to 60 km / h, contributing to high mobility and flexibility on the battlefield.



In turn, 2C1 “Gvozdika” is equipped with a smaller, 122-mm caliber self-propelled gun with a target defeat range of about 15 km. “Gvozdika”, weighing 15.7 tons, can also move at a speed of 60 km / h, able to overcome water obstacles.



SE “Shepetivsky Repair Plant” is one of the leading UOP enterprises, strengthening the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This very plant repairs and modernizes multiple-launch rocket systems BM-21 “Grad” and 9P140 “Uragan”, SP artillery mounts 2C1 “Gvozdika”, 2C3 “Acacia”, 2C5 ” Hiatsynt -C”, 2С19 “Msta-C”, 2С7 “Pion”, artillery fire control vehicles, mortars, troop control facilities, anti-tank guided missile complexes, and a wide range of spare parts.



Due to successful state defense order implementation, including the work of mobile teams – repairing military equipment directly in the ATO zone – “Shepetivsky Repair Plant” increased production volume by almost 4 times, compared to 2013.



“In 2016, the plant manufactured products and provided services for Ukrainian military for 169073.1 thousand UAH. Now the enterprise continues to increase its contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability, working not only on restoration of the existing weapons, but also – together with other UOP enterprises-participants – on development of new models of modern and promising weapons “, – said the director of the plant Oleh Turins’kyy.



The results of the plant’s work were highly evaluated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman during his visit to “Shepetivka Repair Plant” in January 2017: he emphasized the plant’s success in import substitution program implementation. Hundreds of components were replaced by the plant, as well as by other UOP enterprises and private Ukrainian manufactures. Among those sighting complexes, guidance systems, electronic equipment and fire systems for self-propelled artillery, MLRS and howitzers.



-ends-

